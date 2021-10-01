Wings Lose 10-3 Friday Night
October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The RailRiders used a six-run third inning to cruise to a 10-3 win over the Red Wings Friday night at Frontier Field.
With the loss, the Wings fall to 2-6 on the Final Stretch.
Scranton scored three runs in the second, six runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead.
Rochester's lone runs came courtesy of a three-run homer from Nick Banks in the fourth inning.
Steven Fuentes made the start and allowed nine runs on eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.
The Wings second-to-last game of the season is Saturday night at 6:05.
