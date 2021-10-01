Wings Lose 10-3 Friday Night

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The RailRiders used a six-run third inning to cruise to a 10-3 win over the Red Wings Friday night at Frontier Field.

With the loss, the Wings fall to 2-6 on the Final Stretch.

Scranton scored three runs in the second, six runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead.

Rochester's lone runs came courtesy of a three-run homer from Nick Banks in the fourth inning.

Steven Fuentes made the start and allowed nine runs on eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.

The Wings second-to-last game of the season is Saturday night at 6:05.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.