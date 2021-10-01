Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: October 1, 2021

Friday, October 1st 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (60-67, 3-4) vs. Charlotte Knights (47-80, 2-5) Game 3 of 5

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #128 of 130 Home Game #63 of 65

LHP Zack Thompson (2-10, 7.06 ERA) vs. LHP John Parke (2-3, 3.96 ERA)

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds got up early and hung on late for second straight win over the Charlotte Knights, taking them down by a 6-4 final on an occasionally rainy night at AutoZone Park.Charlotte grabbed an early lead with one run in the second inning, but it wouldn't last. Memphis with five runs on six hits in the third, highlighted by RBI doubles from Justin Williams and Luken Baker. Alec Burleson and Dennis Ortega also chipped in RBI singles in the pivotal frame for the 'Birds. The lead for the Redbirds was slimmed to 5-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, but the slim lead wouldn't last long. Juan Yepez added a huge insurance with an RBI single that brought home Brendan Donovan and completed the evening's scoring.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson will make his 23rd appearance and 20th start of the season for the Redbirds this evening. Thompson struggled in his start against Jacksonville on September 21st, allowing four earned runs in 2.2 innings. The 23-year-old is hoping to bust out of a tough stretch of pitching tonight. The former Kentucky Wildcat has allowed 25 earned runs in his last six outings, surrendering 22 hits in 25.0 innings.

Charlotte Starter: John Parke makes his 11th start with the Knights this season and his 25th overall appearance on the season. The lefthander began the campaign with Birmingham, posting an ERA of 4.66 in 58.0 innings and 14 appearances with 48 strikeouts and 21 walks. Since coming to Charlotte at the end of July, his number have improved. Parke has recorded an ERA of 3.96 in 50.0 innings with 36 strikeouts and 15 walks. The 26-year-old is a native of South Carolina, pitching in college for the Gamecocks. Parke was used primarily as a reliever at South Carolina, converting to a starter once he became a professional.

Ready for Liftoff: Justin Williams has found his power stroke since returning from the Injured List last week. Williams has hit three home runs in his last five games and driven in 11 runs during that span. Williams has been rolling at the plate in the first two games of this series, going five-for-nine at the plate with a home run, two doubles and six runs driven in.

Capel Killing It: Conner Capel hit two home runs in Wednesday afternoon's win over Charlotte. It was the third time in Capel's career that he has gone deep twice in a game. Capel also homered on Saturday in Jacksonville and has seven RBI in his last two games. Capel hit home runs in three consecutive games from July 9-13.

Another Big Day for Juan: Juan Yepez had four hits, including a home run and two doubles on Wednesday. He followed it up with another two-hit game on Thursday, including an RBI single in the eighth inning. No stranger to big performances, Yepez has had 18 multi-RBI games this season and 22 multi-hit games. He's also had eight games with multiple extra-base hits.

One Last Ride in 2021: The Redbirds are wrapping up the 2021 season with five straight games at AutoZone Park from Wednesday through Sunday this week. Memphis has been a very good team at home this season, posting a 33-27 overall record. They've earned at least a series split in each of their last three series at AutoZone Park.

