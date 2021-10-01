RailRiders Roll past Rochester

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Playing the first game in the month of October in franchise history, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 10-3 on Friday night at Frontier Field.

The RailRiders grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second when a Socrates Brito double sparked a rally against Red Wings starter Steven Fuentes. The RailRiders broke the game open in the top of the third with a six-run outburst, sending 10 batters to the plate.

Trey Amburgey ripped a RBI double to left, and scored on a two-run home run from Oswaldo Cabrera. A wild pitch brought in another run, and a bizarre play in which Oswald Peraza popped out to first base in foul territory score two more runs when the Wings were delayed in getting the ball in.

Miguel Andujar led off the fourth with a solo home run off Bryan Bonnell to extend the lead to 10-0. Andujar had a great night at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run, a RBI and two runs scored. The home run was his fifth with the RailRiders, and his second in as many games.

Meanwhile, JP Sears turned in a solid start, allowing three runs on four hits in 5.2 innings, walking two and striking out four. A three-run home run by Nick Banks in the bottom of the fourth was the only blemish of the night against Sears, who won his team-leading seventh game to run his record to a perfect 7-0.

Reggie McClain (0.1 IP), Shawn Semple (2.0 IP) and Adam Warren (1.0 IP) combined to shut the Red Wings down to close out the victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batters collected 12 hits in the game, with Oswaldo Cabrera joining Andujar with three hits. Cabrera was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a home run and two RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

POSTGAME NOTES: With the win, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has improved to 1-0 all-time in the month of October, the RailRiders are also now 5-3 in the Triple-A "Final Stretch"... With two more home runs tonight, the RailRiders are up to 11 homers during the "Final Stretch", raising Minor League Baseball's pledge to $550 for Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball as part of the "Homers that Help" initiative.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night at Frontier Field. RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 4.50) gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while RHP Jefry Rodriguez (2-0, 4.35) gets the call for Rochester. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network at 5:45.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

73-52

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.