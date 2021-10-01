Bisons Win Seventh-Straight, Defeating Mets 12-1

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Winners in all seven of their last seven games, the Bisons may just be the hottest team in minor league baseball right now. The club continued their win streak on Friday night at PNC Field, defeating the Mets 12-1 behind six combined hits from outfielders Mallex Smith and Gregory Polanco.

The two veteran outfielders have proved to be key contributors in the club's lineup as of late and displayed that once again in Syracuse, combining to knock in five of the Herd's twelve runs.

Scoring the club's first run in the top of the first didn't seem to keep Smith satisfied. Leading off the top of the third, the veteran outfielder launched a letter-high off-speed pitch over the right-field fence, giving the Herd a 2-0 lead. The solo home run was Smith's second in as many nights for the Herd.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases for the Herd's hottest hitter in the top of the fourth. Smith prevailed at the plate yet again against Syracuse pitching, hitting a single to centerfield. The one-out single scored Cullen Large and Juan Graterol, expanding the Buffalo lead. A sacrifice fly from Otto Lopez allowed Logan Warmoth to tag and score from third base, putting the Bisons ahead, 5-0.

From there, Polanco took the game over, but first with his defense. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Polanco stole a home run away from former Blue Jays utilityman, Brandon Drury, with a sensational catch against the wall in right field.

After taking a home run away from the Mets, Polanco hit one of his own. On the fifth pitch of his at-bat in the top of the fifth inning, the right fielder launched an opposite-field home run. The one-run shot expanded Buffalo's lead to six runs, but the Herd was not done just yet.

Back-to-back batters being hit by a pitch and a walk loaded the bases for the Bisons, putting the club in a position to strike yet again. A one-out single from Logan Warmoth continued the party for the Herd, scoring Nash Knight and Christian Colon.

Through five innings, the Bisons held a commanding 8-0 lead over the Mets but didn't appear to be satisfied. A two-out double from Colon scored two more runs for the Herd in the top of the eighth, and Graterol put one more run on the board with a single soon after.

The Bisons scored one final time in the top of the ninth. A single from Lopez and a walk for Kevin Smith put two runners on base for Polanco. The veteran delivered with a one-out single, scoring Buffalo's twelfth run.

Smith and Polanco combined to bat 6-for-10 at the plate, crossing the plate to score four times themselves. The two combined for five runs batted in as well. Graterol and Warmoth combined for four runs batted in too, continuing the momentum for the Herd when called upon.

As impressive as the Buffalo offense was, the Bisons' pitching was the unsung hero of the night. Using five different pitchers, the Herd allowed just one run and four hits to the Mets.

Starting on the mound for Buffalo marked Francis' 20th start of the season. The right-hander's final start of the season may have been his best. Francis was brilliant for the Herd, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

Although the right-hander was dominant for Buffalo, he did meet some adversity. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Francis hit David Thompson, giving Syracuse a base runner. Two walks later and the bases were loaded for the Mets as they trailed by five. Francis was able to find his command on the mound again, striking out David Rodriguez to end the inning, and the right-hander went back out in the bottom of the 5th to blank Syracuse for the fifth straight inning.

The Bisons are now 7-1 in the MiLB's "Final Stretch" contest, trailing Durham by just one game. Buffalo and Syracuse continue the series at PNC Field on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Zach Logue is expected to start on the mound for the Herd.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.