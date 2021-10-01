Bulls Earn Tenth Straight Win, Inch Closer to Final Stretch Title with 2-1 Victory

NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls relievers Brian Moran, Phoenix Sanders, Cody Reed, Colby White and Shawn Armstrong combined for four-plus perfect innings in support of starting pitcher Tobias Myers, while first baseman Jordan Luplow drove in a run and scored the winning run in as Durham won their tenth straight game with a 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Norfolk Tides on Friday evening at Harbor Park.

With the win, the Bulls' record is now 8-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason with two games remaining. The Triple-A Final Stretch features all 30 Triple-A clubs playing a pair of five-game series. The club with the best winning percentage over that period will be declared Triple-A Final Stretch Champion. Buffalo is the only team with one loss in the tournament, meaning one Durham victory over their final two games or one Buffalo loss would secure the Triple-A Final Stretch title as the Bulls own the tiebreaker with the best regular season record.

The Bulls struck first in the third when Luplow lined an RBI single to center to plate 2B Esteban Quiroz, though the Tides would even the contest at 1-1 in the sixth and force the extra frame. Luplow would start the tenth as the runner at second base before eventually coming across on a double play.

White (1.0 IP, 2 K) earned the victory, while Armstrong (1.0 IP, K) notched his first save with Durham. Norfolk reliever Felix Bautista (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K) suffered the defeat. Myers (5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) did not factor in the final decisions after yielding a lone unearned run over 5 1/3 frames.

With the win, Durham has won each of their last ten games overall, including 15 of their most recent 16 contests. The Bulls have also posted an overall record of 85-43 this year, their highest tally above the .500 mark in 2021.

Durham faces Norfolk in their penultimate game of 2021 on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. is expected to get the nod for the Bulls and be opposed by RHP Dean Kremer.

The Bulls begin their 2022 campaign on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting on Tuesday, April 12. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

