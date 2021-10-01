Nashville Sounds Hire Adam English as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has named Adam English as the team's new General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. The announcement was made by Sounds co-owner Frank Ward.

English's first day with the Sounds is scheduled for Monday, October 18. English will be introduced to the Nashville media later that week at First Horizon Park at a date and time to be communicated in the future.

A native of Lexington, Ky., English joins the Sounds after serving as the Vice President and General Manager for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. English was with the Stripers since November of 2018.

"This is a very exciting day for the Nashville Sounds organization," said Ward. "Adam English brings over 17 years of experience in professional baseball and is a talented and dedicated executive in the business. He brings a wealth of knowledge in leadership, corporate partnerships and fan experience to Nashville. I look forward to Adam's relationships with our staff, fans, partners, community organizations and the Milwaukee Brewers."

Prior to his three seasons with Triple-A Gwinnett, English was previously with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats from 2013-18. He started with Sacramento as the Director of Ticket Sales and received promotions to Senior Director of Ticket Sales and Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service.

English was with the Single-A Lexington Legends from 2010-13 as the Director of Ticket Sales and later the Assistant General Manager. He began his professional career in sports with Ripken Baseball in 2006.

"It's my honor to take over as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Nashville Sounds," said English. "Frank Ward and the Sounds are widely recognized as leaders not only in Minor League Baseball, but the entire sports industry. Nashville is a great sports town, and MiLB is all about community. I cannot wait to get involved in Middle Tennessee and make an even greater impact. First Horizon Park is a world-class facility and I'm dedicated to continuing to improve upon the fantastic fan experience already in place."

English currently serves on the Board of Directors for the following organizations: Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is also a member of the Gwinnett Rotary Club and previously served on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sacramento.

English graduated from Transylvania University in Lexington with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He comes to Nashville with his wife, Kerstin, and their son, Truett.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

