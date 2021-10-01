Knights & Redbirds Cancelled on Friday
October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Friday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Memphis Redbirds originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN has been cancelled due to field conditions. The game will not be made up.
The two teams will continue the series on Saturday afternoon with the regularly scheduled game from Memphis. First pitch on Saturday is set for 4:15 p.m. ET. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
