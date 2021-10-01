Defensive Miscues Plague Jacksonville in 7-2 Loss to Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A pair of fourth inning errors led to four unearned runs for Gwinnett in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 7-2 defeat to the Stripers Friday night at Coolray Field.

Jacksonville (74-54, 5-3) missed opportunities at the plate as well, striking out eight times with runners in scoring position and stranding six men on base in the first three frames. Meanwhile, the Stripers' (70-57, 2-6) bullpen was excellent, allowing only two baserunners over the final six frames while striking out seven of the final eight Jumbo Shrimp hitters in the ballgame.

The Jumbo Shrimp grabbed an early lead in the second inning, when Joe Dunand singled to left to drive home Zack Zehner, who had opened the inning with a double to right center.

In his second Triple-A start, Max Meyer (loss, 0-1) was impressive through his first three innings, facing the minimum and striking out five. Meyer looked to be out of the fourth when a two-out fielding error plated a run for Gwinnett to tie the score.

Things spiraled defensively for Jacksonville from there. Following a balk, Shea Langeliers ripped an RBI double to center to score Maikel Franco. Two batters later, following another fielding error, Yolmer Sanchez made it a 4-1 Stripers advantage with a two-run triple of his own.

Meyer ultimately worked five innings, allowing four unearned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out seven, lowering his ERA to 0.90 at the Triple-A level.

Lorenzo Quintana belted his ninth home run of the season against Chasen Bradford (win, 5-0) in the fifth, but Jacksonville would tally only one hit the remainder of the contest.

Gwinnett pulled away in the seventh. Johan Camargo led off the frame with a solo homer, his 19th of the season. After a walk and a double put two in scoring position for the Stripers, Ryan Goins lifted a sac fly to make it a 6-2 advantage. Gwinnett then loaded the bases on another walk and a single, but Jacksonville was able to minimize further damage, allowing only a sac fly to Ryan Casteel.

The penultimate game of the season is slated for Saturday at 6:05 p.m. as Jumbo Shrimp lefty Braxton Garrett (5-3, 3.86) will face off with Stripers right-hander Kyle Wright (9-5, 3.18).

Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on the ESPN 690 Facebook page at Facebook.com/espn690JAX.

