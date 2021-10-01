Friday's Redbirds Game Cancelled Due to Field Conditions

MEMPHIS, Tennessee- Friday night's scheduled game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago White Sox) has been cancelled due to field conditions.

Saturday's game will start at its originally scheduled time of 3:15 p.m. Gates will open at AutoZone Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

As Friday night's game was postponed prior to its start, the original ticket purchaser will receive an email with more information about their tickets.

For more details and ticket information regarding tonight's postponement, please visit MemphisRedbirds.com.

Tickets for the two remaining Redbirds home games can be purchased at MemphisRedbirds.com/tickets, or by calling 901-721-6000. Tickets for premium and group areas also remain on sale.

All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue.

For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.

