Mariot, Crook Combine for Solid Effort as Bats Fall Short at Clips

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Michael Mariot pitched 6.0 strong innings, but solo homers from Connor Marabell and Ernie Clement proved to be the difference as the Columbus Clippers clipped the Louisville Bats 2-1 Friday night at Huntington Park.

Mariot continued to shine on the road this season, authoring his sixth quality start of his last eight turns in the rotation away from Louisville Slugger Field. He scattered five hits with three walks and a pair of strikeouts while suffering the loss in the tightly-contested affair.

With his effort on the mound tonight, Mariot has logged a 2.02 ERA in 10 road starts for the Bats.

Marabell lifted his solo homer in the fourth and Clement went deep in the fifth.

Narciso Crook cut the deficit in half to open the sixth on a groundball that snuck through the left side of the infield. Lorenzo Cedrola raced all the way home from second and just beat the tag on a bang-bang slide at the plate.

With the knock, Crook now leads the league with 22 RBIs since Sept. 3.

The comeback fell one run short in the end as Kevin Herget capped the Columbus bullpen's effort with a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

The two teams will play their final night game of the 2021 season Saturday at 7:05 at Huntington Park. RHP Tim Adleman (1-1, 3.80) takes the mound against LHP Kirk McCarty (8-6, 5.01.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.