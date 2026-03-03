MarJon Beauchamp Named G League's Player of the Week - March 3
Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
MarJon Beauchamp has been named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 32.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 6.0 APG during a 2-0 stretch for the Blue Coats! This includes a career-high 40 PTS in 25 MIN off the bench vs. Grand Rapids.
Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics
