MarJon Beauchamp Named G League's Player of the Week - March 3

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video







MarJon Beauchamp has been named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 32.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 6.0 APG during a 2-0 stretch for the Blue Coats! This includes a career-high 40 PTS in 25 MIN off the bench vs. Grand Rapids.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.