Mariners Donate over 1500 Pounds to South Portland Food Cupboard

December 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Over 1500 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected for the South Portland Food Cupboard in the months of October and November through the Maine Mariners and Cross Insurance Arena inaugural "Community Collection" program. The final batch of donations was delivered by Mariners players and staff this past Wednesday night.

"Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for the Mariners recent support of the South Portland Food Cupboard," said Dwayne Hopkins, Executive Director for the South Portland Food Cupboard. "We are thankful for the eight players along with Natalie [Tobey] and Amber [Armstrong], who came to help with food distribution two different Wednesday evenings. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

The final weight total came out to 1,518 pounds of non-perishable food items. A large portion was donated by a group from the Quality Inn & Suites of South Portland, which brought 900 pounds in a pickup truck during the Mariners game on November 11th. The Mariners accepted donations at all 11 home games in the months of October and November, offering a complimentary weekday ticket voucher in exchange for five donated items. Donations were also accepted at all other Cross Insurance Arena events.

"It is essential for us to help the community around us," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "As a person and a business, we must practice empathy and remember that there are people looking for a meal every day. It is something that is easy to take for granted, but hopefully our food collection helps remind people that there are neighbors in need all year long."

The Community Collection program transitions to new packages of socks and underwear for the months of December and January - proceeds benefitting Preble Street Teen Services. The Mariners have four home games in December (the 7th, 10th, 26th, and 27th) and seven in January (the 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 12th, and 14th). Other Cross Insurance Arena events include Disney on Ice (Dec. 19-22), the Maine Motorsports Xtreme Ice Racing Championships (Jan. 18), and Portland on Tap (Jan. 25). Donations will be accepted at all events but Mariners weekday vouchers will only be offered at Mariners games.

An additional charity-based event, the second annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, is this Saturday, December 7th as the Mariners host the Adirondack Thunder for a 6 PM faceoff at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans are encouraged to throw stuffed animals onto the ice after the first Maine goal, proceeds to benefit local fire departments. The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a collectible mini-stick, courtesy of Jobs In ME, and family four packs are available for purchase prior to the day of game. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.