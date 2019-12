ECHL Transactions - December 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 6, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

John Gustafsson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Meirs Moore, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kelly Summers, D loaned to Binghamton

Brampton:

Add T.J. Melancon, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville

Florida:

Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG

Add Cam Maclise, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Delete Cam Johnson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Greenville:

Add Callum Booth, G activated from Injured Reserve

Idaho:

Add Tye Felhaber, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Parker Gahagen, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Mike Crocock, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG

Norfolk:

Add Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Rumble, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Mikhail Shalagin, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Matt Gaudreau, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Wheeling:

Add Myles Powell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Will Smith, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack MacNee, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/29)

Wichita:

Add Vincent Desharnais, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Chris Crane, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Shiplo, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan DeJong, D placed on reserve

