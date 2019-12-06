Growlers Sign Parker Gahagen to ECHL Contract
December 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
St. John's - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that they have signed goaltender Parker Gahagen to a standard ECHL player contract.
Gahagen, a 26-year-old Amherst, New York native, appeared in 6 games this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he has compiled a 2.63 goals-against average and .909 save percentage with a record of 3-2-1. He appeared in 5 games with the American Hockey League's San Joes Barracuda during the 2017-18 season where he recorded a 2-2 record with a 3.95 goals-against average and .847 save percentage.
Parker spent four years playing for the United States Military Academy in NCAA Division I hockey. He graduated after 110 games with a 40-49-16 record and a .926 save percentage. During his time at West Point, he posting five shut outs his senior year, in addition to a .934 save percentage, a 2.00 goals-against average, and a 17-13-4 record. He earned a Hobey Baker nomination for the top player in the NCAA and was a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award for the most outstanding Division I goaltender.
##
Upcoming Games
The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Worcester Railers tonight at Mile One Centre, Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Newfoundland time. For tickets visit the Mile One Centre Box, purchase by phone at 576-7657 or online at mileonecentre.com.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Parker Gahagen with the United States Military Academy
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Utah at Rapid City December 6th - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: 'Blades Take on Stingrays, Aim to Close Division Deficit - Florida Everblades
- Ty Lewis and Tim McGauley Returns to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Donate over 1500 Pounds to South Portland Food Cupboard - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Sign Parker Gahagen to ECHL Contract - Newfoundland Growlers
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Forward Artem Ivanyuzenkov Loaned to Norfolk from AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.