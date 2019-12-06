Growlers Sign Parker Gahagen to ECHL Contract

Goaltender Parker Gahagen with the United States Military Academy

St. John's - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that they have signed goaltender Parker Gahagen to a standard ECHL player contract.

Gahagen, a 26-year-old Amherst, New York native, appeared in 6 games this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he has compiled a 2.63 goals-against average and .909 save percentage with a record of 3-2-1. He appeared in 5 games with the American Hockey League's San Joes Barracuda during the 2017-18 season where he recorded a 2-2 record with a 3.95 goals-against average and .847 save percentage.

Parker spent four years playing for the United States Military Academy in NCAA Division I hockey. He graduated after 110 games with a 40-49-16 record and a .926 save percentage. During his time at West Point, he posting five shut outs his senior year, in addition to a .934 save percentage, a 2.00 goals-against average, and a 17-13-4 record. He earned a Hobey Baker nomination for the top player in the NCAA and was a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award for the most outstanding Division I goaltender.

