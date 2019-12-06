Ty Lewis and Tim McGauley Returns to Grizzlies Roster

West Valley City, UT - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that forwards Ty Lewis and Tim McGauley have been reassigned to the Grizzlies from their AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles.

Lewis has appeared in four games for the Grizzlies this season notching a total of 2 points (1G, 1A) while McGauley has appeared in fourteen games tallying a total of 12 points (2G, 10A). Both players were key contributors for the Grizzlies last season.

The Grizzlies return to action on the road tonight in Rapid City at 7:05 pm. You can follow along on ECHL TV, or by tuning into Classic Country 1370.

The Grizzlies will return to the Maverik Center next Wednesday, December 11th, against the Newfoundland Growlers. Tickets can be found at UtahGrizzlies.com, or by calling the ticket office at 801-988-8000.

