Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves

December 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Kelly Summers has been signed to a PTO by the Binghamton Devils. Additionally, the Thunder have signed defenseman Meirs Moore.

Summers, 23, has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 19 games so far this season with the Thunder. This will be the Golden Lake, ON native's second stint with the Binghamton Devils this season after he signed a PTO back on October 22nd.

Moore, 25, played in two games this season with the Newfoundland Growlers before returning to the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers where he played in 11 games (4 goals, 1 assist). A native of Vastervik, Sweden, Moore played high school hockey at Duluth East High in Minnesota where he recorded 33 goals and 70 assists in 74 games played. Moore played his college hockey at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

CANNED FOOD DRIVE TONIGHT! The Thunder play their next home game tonight (Friday, December 6th) at 7pm against the Maine Mariners! Bring a non-perishable canned food item to the game and receive a flex voucher for Adirondack's game on 12/20 vs. Maine.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.