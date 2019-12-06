Forward Artem Ivanyuzenkov Loaned to Norfolk from AHL's San Jose Barracuda

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL officially announced today they have received forward Artem Ivanyuzenkov (EYE-ven-YO-Shehn-kov) on a loan from the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL). The Barracuda are AHL affiliates of the NHL's San Jose Sharks.

Ivanyuzenkov, 6-foot-3, 225lbs, joins the Admirals after starting the season with the Barracuda, then was sent down to the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) on October 29. After eight days in Orlando, the Podolsk, Russia native was called back up by the Barracuda. Ivanyuzenkov ended up playing in just one game with the Barracuda before being loaded to the Admirals on Friday.

The 21-year old rookie is coming off a 2018-19 Clark Cup championship with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League (USHL). Ivanyuzenkov's first season in the United States was 2017-18 and he registered 83 total points in 115 career games with Sioux Falls.

In six different tournaments that dates back to 2013, Ivanyuzenkov has won three medals in his career with Team Russia (one gold, one silver, one bronze).

The Admirals are back in action at Norfolk Scope tonight (12.6) and Saturday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Tonight's theme is Nickelodeon Night, while Saturday night will be Star Wars Night. Tickets are available for purchase via the Norfolk Scope Box Office or Ticketmaster.

