Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans face off with the Idaho Steelheads

ALLEN

HOME: 9-2-1-0

AWAY: 6-2-1-0

OVERALL: 15-4-2-0

Last 10: 6-2-2-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Gabe Gagne, 11

Assists: Spencer Asuchak, 13

Points: Gabe Gagne, 20

+/-: Alex Guptill, +15

PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 24

IDAHO

HOME: 5-5-0-0

AWAY: 6-3-2-2

OVERALL: 11-8-2-2

Last 10: 4-5-0-1

IDAHO TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Wil Merchant, 10

Assists: Marc-Olivier Roy, 18

Points: Marc-Olivier Roy, 21

+/-: Ondrej Vala, +6

PIM: Colton Saucerman, 46

Allen Americans (15-4-2-0; 32 pts) at Idaho Steelheads (11-8-2-2; 26 pts)

The Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads are meeting for the 5th time this season. Allen is 3-1-0 against Idaho. In Allen's only loss to Idaho this season, the Americans blew a 3-0 lead. The Steelheads are under .500 in their last 10 games, with a record of 4-5-0-1. Tonight, is the second of the three games this week between the two teams.

Last Game - Allen Americans:

The Allen Americans jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first period, and defeated the Idaho Steelheads 6-4 on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena. Gabe Gagne and Olivier Archambault combined for seven points to lead the way in the Allen win. The victory moved the Americans to the top of the league with 32 points.

Plus Players:

Allen forward Alex Guptill and rookie defenseman Jack Sadek are two of the top players in the league in the category of plus/minus. The two combined are a +28 (Alex Guptill +15 and Jack Sadek +13)

About Allen:

Allen Americans Rookie Defenseman Jack Sadek was named co-recipient of the Plus Performer of the Month for November.

Tonight, is the second of five meetings between Allen and Idaho this month, in Boise.

Alex Guptill has points in six of his last eight games (6 goals and 3 assists).

About Idaho:

Idaho has lost three straight home games

Wil Merchant leads Idaho with 10 goals.

Idaho is being outscored 22 to 15 in the first period this season

Final Thoughts:

The Allen Americans waived forward Regan Nagy on Thursday. Nagy played in two games for Allen this season and had 0 points.

Kayle Doetzel did not make the road trip to Idaho. He remains back in Allen dealing with an upper body injury.

