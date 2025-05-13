Maarten Paes: Journey to the Indonesian National Team

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas YouTube Video







After a standout season, FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made the one-time switch from representing the Netherlands to the Indonesian National Team. A beautiful bond made his journey to Indonesian citizenship all the more special.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.