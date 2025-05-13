Maarten Paes: Journey to the Indonesian National Team
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video
After a standout season, FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made the one-time switch from representing the Netherlands to the Indonesian National Team. A beautiful bond made his journey to Indonesian citizenship all the more special.
Check out the FC Dallas Statistics
