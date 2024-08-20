Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Arizona Rattlers won their second Indoor Football League National Championship and seventh overall title, the Bivouac won the BIG3 Championship, and the USL Super League began its inaugural season with three games. Highlights from this week come from the National Arena League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, European League of Football, BIG3, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, Canadian Elite Basketball League, USL Super League, National Women's Soccer League, Northern Super League, United Soccer League Championship, MLS NEXT Pro, Texas League, Pacific Coast League, Florida State League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Major League Rugby and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The Rattlers reign supreme after defeating the Massachusetts Pirates 53-16 in the IFL National Championship. As Rattlers fans packed the Lee Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday afternoon, there was a palpable sense of victory in the air. The Rattlers were unstoppable in their 2024 grand finale, as they effortlessly marched up and down the field. Midway through the first quarter, QB Dalton Sneed threw a nine-yard strike to wideout Jamal Miles and the team never looked back. Before the Pirates could regroup, they were overwhelmed by a prolific Arizona offense firing on all cylinders. With a pair of rushing touchdowns from halfback Shannon Brooks and a ten-yard scamper for a score by Sneed, the Rattlers built a commanding 29-0 lead by halftime. For the seventh time in franchise history, the 'Snakes stand alone as champions. Since their inception in 1992, the Rattlers have been one of the most successful professional sports franchises in "The Valley of the Sun." With their first title since the 2017 IFL season, the Rattlers reaffirm their status as the best of the best.

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce that Ja'Rome Johnson of the Vegas Knight Hawks has been named the 2024 IFL Most Valuable Player. As the leader of the Knight Hawks' offense, Johnson led Vegas into being the third-highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 51.3 points per game. Individually, Johnson finished the season as the highest-scoring player in the league with 222 points through 15 games. In his first season with the Knight Hawks, Johnson hit the ground immediately with his new team, finishing the season as the best dual-threat quarterback in the league. Johnson rushed 167 times for 770 yards and a league-leading 37 rushing touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the top rushers in the IFL this season. Through the air, Johnson completed 63.2% of his passes (138/220) for 1,925 yards and 43 touchdowns. Diving into his numbers as a passer, as the league's top rushing quarterback, Johnson also led the league in passing yards per completion with 13.8 yards per completion. This season, Johnson showcased the abilities both with his arm and legs to be seen as the most valuable player in the league.

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce that Sam Castronova of the San Antonio Gunslingers has been named the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year. Castronova finished the season leading San Antonio to the second-highest-scoring offense in the league as the IFL's top offensive player this season. Through 16 games this season, Castronova led the league in nearly every passing category. This season, Castronova completed 67.1% of passes (294/438) for 3,346 yards for 75 touchdowns. The quarterback with the second-most passing yards came in nearly 600 yards behind Castronova, while the quarterback with the second-most passing touchdowns was nine touchdowns behind. Castronova also added 23 rushing touchdowns to his total, coming just two touchdowns short of a 100-touchdown season.

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce that Ravarius Rivers of the Green Bay Blizzard has been named the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year. Rivers was a top player on one of the top defenses in the IFL, allowing just 33.7 points and 194.2 yards per game. Against the pass, Rivers and the Blizzard defense were the best in the league, allowing just 111.1 yards of passing offense per game. Tied for the league lead in interceptions, Rivers hauled in eight interceptions through 15 games, returning them for the third-most yards (49) in the IFL. Rivers ranked fourth in the league in tackles (91.5), adding three tackles for loss to this stat line. As a member of one of the league's top defenses, Rivers was responsible for 10 pass breakups and two blocked kicks this season, making him a defensive force all year long.

National Arena League

The National Arena League on announced that the expansion Shreveport Rouxgaroux have been accepted to the NAL for the 2025 season. The Rouxgaroux are a new professional indoor football team, that will begin play this spring. The Rouxgaroux bring a group of experienced indoor football owners and personnel, that are excited to bring back professional indoor football to the Shreveport-Bossier market. The Rouxgaroux will play home games at the historic Hirsch Coliseum, on the Louisiana State Fair grounds, in the shadow of Independence Stadium, the home of the college football Independence Bowl. "We are excited to bring indoor football back to northwest Louisiana," Rouxgaroux owner Keith Carter said. "This is a great market that loves football and entertainment. We look forward to bringing a professional, quality product that is perfect for families, sports fans and everyone that wants to have a great night out, at an affordable price. The Rouxgaroux also announced that veteran coach Pat Pimmel has been hired as head coach for the upcoming, inaugural season. Pimmel has years of experience with numerous indoor football leagues over the past two decades, including the CIF, AFL, IFL and more.

The arena football team, the Shreveport Rouxgaroux is coming to the Hirsh Memorial Coliseum.

The Arena League

In line with our ongoing commitment to growth and success for the 2025 TAL season, we are announcing a key change in leadership. Caleb Scott, who has served as General Manager of the Ozark Bunker during the inaugural season, will no longer serve this role. The Lunkers organization is grateful to Caleb for his dedication and the significant contributions he has made in establishing the foundation of our team.

Canadian Football League

The Toronto Argonauts announced following the completion of an extensive personal counselling program, and reinstatement by the CFL, that quarterback Chad Kelly will rejoin the team for practice today (Sunday, August 18th). "This is an important step for Chad who has taken full accountability for his actions and represents just the beginning of his ongoing commitment to bettering himself and learning from this experience" said Toronto Argonauts General Manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons. "There continues to be much work to do to strengthen our team culture and we are all committed with Chad's return, to work on this together, as a team." "I am sorry for my actions and the impact it has had on many people personally, the Toronto Argonauts and the CFL," said Chad Kelly. "I recognize that this is just one step in the process of bettering myself, but it is an important one, and I am committed to doing what is needed to be a better teammate, colleague and person. With that commitment in mind, I have accepted the League's conditions of reinstatement, including its 'Last Chance Agreement'."

Now that the Canadian Football League has reinstated quarterback Chad Kelly and he is able to return to the Argonauts, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor shares the details, including the 'Last Chance Agreement' that has been agreed upon.

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke returns after NFL stint, After moving through four different teams in 18 months south of the border, B.C. native Nathan Rourke is set to lead the Lions.

A new chapter in Edmonton football opened as Larry Thompson was announced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks Football Club. Thompson, a life-long fan of the Double E, becomes the first private owner in Club history. The Green and Gold had been community-owned since the Club's founding in 1949. "Since I started going to Eskimos games at Clarke Stadium in 1972 I've loved this team," said Thompson. "My family and I can't wait to bring our passion for the team to the table as owners and build on the Club's proud history of excellence." "My promise to our fans is that I'll do everything in my power to ensure the Club has the resources to be the best in the CFL and provide a product our fans can be proud of." "In Larry and his family we've found an ownership team that possesses all the attributes we were looking for to ensure that professional football continues to thrive in Northern Alberta," said Tom Richards, Chair of the Edmonton Football Club's Board of Directors. "Larry's passion for the team, vision for a strong community presence, and financial resources gave the Board the confidence to pass the baton. We know the future is bright and we will continue to be steadfast supporters of the Double E."

Edmonton Elks have new owner after 75 years of community ownership. The Edmonton Elks are now owned by businessman Larry Thompson.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that the football club has hired Chris Jones as a Senior Defensive Assistant and has mutually agreed to part ways with Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Mark Washington. Jones will take over defensive play-calling duties. "I'd like to recognize Coach Washington's important achievements throughout his tenure in Hamilton and thank him for his hard work and dedication. Decisions like this are difficult to make, but I believed it was important to take a different approach at this time. Coach Washington is an outstanding man. We wish him and his family all the best in the future," said Ticats Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Scott Milanovich. Milanovich continued, "It's exciting to add someone of Coach Jones' calibre to our staff, given his extensive experience and proven effectiveness on the defensive side of the ball. We look forward to the positive impact his knowledge and leadership will bring to the team."

United Football League

The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions quarterback Matt Corral has signed with the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League. Corral played in six regular season games for the Stallions last season (starting three) and tallied 494 passing yards and two touchdowns with a 58.1% completion rate. In the USFL Conference Championship game against the Michigan Panthers, Corral entered in the third quarter and helped lead Birmingham to a 31-18 comeback victory after trailing 18-3 in the first half. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Former Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey hits a 66-yard field goal in a NFL preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys.

European League of Football

Top 10 Plays of Week 13

BASKETBALL

BIG3

A new champion was crowned in the BIG3 championship on when Bivouac avoided squandering a double-digit lead in the second half. Bivouac was able to do just enough to defeat 3's Company 50-47 to win the three-on-three league's title. Gerald Green hit the game winning shot for Bivouac, finished with 13 points and five rebounds in the title game, which was played at the TD Garden in Boston.

Here are the highlights.

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch as Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark sets the record for most assists by a rookie in WNBA history to go along with a 23-point performance in the Indiana Fever's win over the Seattle Storm.

The WNBA announced that AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever. The 21st WNBA All-Star Game, set for Saturday, July 19, marks the first time that Indianapolis will host the league's midseason showcase. "We are excited to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star to Indiana for the first time," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "The city of Indianapolis and the entire state of Indiana have such an incredible and enduring passion for the game of basketball, making the region the perfect host to celebrate the WNBA and the game's greatest stars." "We are in the middle of a pivotal, transformational moment in the history of the WNBA and women's basketball, and we are thrilled Indiana will be the center of it all with the game's biggest stars on display during next season's All-Star Game," said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "Leaders across our community are going to do what we do best: welcome fans from around the nation and the globe to Indiana, raise the bar for future host cities, and leave a lasting legacy for our city and state."

Indianapolis picked to host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. 13News reporter Lauren Kostiuk shares how a last-minute switch scored the city a huge win.

NBA G League

Top 10 Assists Of The 2023-24 G League Season

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Champions of the CEBL jungle at long last after what was a CEBL Championship Final for the ages. The River Lions beat the Vancouver Bandits in dramatic fashion, 97-95, to hoist the championship trophy at Montreal's Verdun Auditorium. Relive the historic night via this cinematic recap.

SOCCER

USL Super League

Carolina Ascent Football Club earned the USL Super League's first-ever win with a 1-0 victory over DC Power Football Club on Saturday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium in front of a sold out crowd.

Historic! Carolina Ascent defender Vicky Bruce scored the first goal in USL Super League history ignites wild celebrations.

It's history for Charlotte. The city welcomed its newest professional women's sports team, Carolina Ascent FC, inside Memorial Stadium with a sold-out crowd in its first match -- also the inaugural match for the newly-launched USL Super League. The club says 10,553 fans filled the seats to support the team, a single-game attendance record for pro women's soccer in the Carolinas.

DC Power Football Club have acquired former Japanese Youth International Yuuka Kurosaki, 27, from Racing Louisville FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Kurosaki joins Power FC on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval, and becomes the first-ever permanent transfer from the NWSL to the USL Super League. "Yuuka [Kurosaki] is a big addition to our club that will make a significant impact right away for us," said Frederic Brillant, Head Coach of Power FC. "Her calmness on the ball and ability in transition to create chances in attack stood out to our coaching staff and we are pleased to have her in our ranks."

National Women's Soccer League

San Diego Wave FC announced that Landon Donovan will serve as the new interim head coach through the remainder of the 2024 season. Donovan will assume his new role immediately, as former interim head coach Paul Buckle transitions his coaching duties to return to his personal commitments. "First off, we want to thank Paul for his professionalism and honoring his commitment to see us through this summer window," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We are thrilled to have Landon join the club and lead the team for the remainder of the season, including the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup. Landon's level of knowledge, understanding and experience as both a player and a coach, provides us with a leader that can help guide this club to where we want to be - in a playoff position and competing for a Championship. His passion for this city and growing the game, along with having a player-first mentality, make him a natural fit for this club."

Attacking Third's Lisa Carlin and Sandra Herrera react to the reports that San Diego Wave FC have brought in USMNT Legend Landon Donovan to last year's NWSL Shield-winning side as interim coach.

Racing Louisville has agreed to a trade sending defender Carson Pickett to the Orlando Pride. The move granted Pickett's request to move closer to her Florida home. Racing Louisville received $75,000 in allocation money in exchange for the left back returning to the Sunshine State. "First, I want to start off by saying a big thank you to the club for allowing me to continue to live out my dream for the past year and a half," Pickett said. "Thank you to (Racing coach Bev Yanez) for pushing me to be the best player I could be every single day. And to the fans, it was an absolute honor to represent the city of Louisville, and I will never be able to thank you enough for welcoming me with open arms and showing me so much love. I wish the club and the players nothing but the best moving forward."

Northern Super League

It's official, when women's professional soccer returns to Ottawa next spring, it will be as Ottawa Rapid FC! The capital region's entry in the newly formed Northern Super League (NSL) unveiled its team name, badge and colours today at an event attended by fans, supporters and youth soccer players. Ottawa Rapid FC CEO, Tom Gilbert, was joined by NSL President, Christina Litz and Ottawa Mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, in making the announcement at TD Place - the home pitch of Ottawa Rapid FC. Prior to the logo and name reveal, Gilbert announced three key additions to the front office team - COO, Stephanie Spruston, Chief Sport Officer, Heidi Bloomfield, and Technical Director Kristina Kiss. Spruston, currently an executive with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), will be joining the club in September, while Kiss - a former national team member- and Bloomfield are already active in their roles.

Ottawa Rapid FC - Ottawa, it's time for rapid change.

United Soccer League Championship

The United Soccer League announced that Lexington Sporting Club has exercised its option to join the USL Championship for the 2025 season. The USL Championship is the top level of the United Soccer League's men's soccer pathway and is sanctioned as the only Division II league by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Lexington SC is currently playing its second season in USL League One, a Division III-sanctioned league, at the 5,000-person capacity Toyota Stadium owned and operated by Georgetown College. The completion of Lexington SC's new 7,500-seat soccer-specific stadium in Lexington has enabled the club to join the USL Championship. The state-of-the-art facility also includes seven training and youth club fields with an $80-million investment from club ownership into the community. "Elevating to the USL Championship is the culmination of our efforts to build a premier soccer club in Lexington," said Lexington SC Owner Bill Shively. "This move is a natural next step in our journey, reflecting our commitment to developing talent and growing the sport at the highest level."

Lexington Sporting Club to move up a league into the USL Championship

MLS Next Pro

Over 100+ MLS NEXT Pro players have signed first-team deals! We revisit some of the most memorable signings and look forward to the next 100+

USL League One

The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce that Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky has signed a new multi-year extension as the club builds upon its championship culture with a continued emphasis on youth development and sustainability. Rob Ukrop, Richmond Kickers' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are excited to extend Darren's contract as we work together to strengthen our foundation for long-term success in USL League One. As the soccer landscape continues to evolve across the US, our club will continue to bring in top professionals like Emiliano Terzaghi, Nil Vinyals, Zaca Moran, and Adrian Billhardt, but we also recognize the importance of developing young talents like Beckett Howell, Griffin Garnett, and Landon Johnson so we can hunt for trophies every year. We admire the work Darren does, getting the best out of our young players and our veterans. We look forward to a bright future as we begin our playoff push in Greenville."

BASEBALL

Texas League

The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium to take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The fans at Wolff Stadium witnessed history as Ryan Bergert, Bradgley Rodriguez and Ryan Och combined to no-hit the Sod Poodles. Bergert tossed six innings, Rodriguez contributed with 1.2 innings and Och finished it off with 1.1 innings.

It was a busy week for city leaders as plans emerge about a possible new baseball stadium for the San Antonio Missions. Get a quick recap on what was said and what the new ballpark will consist of.

Pacific Coast League

Astros No. 1 prospect Jacob Melton makes an sensational diving play in center for Triple-A Sugar Land

Florida State League

Twins No. 19 prospect Brandon Winokur logs his first three-homer performance for Single-A Fort Myers.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Utah Archers midfielder Tom Schreiber will miss the rest of the 2024 season after suffering a fractured clavicle in Friday night's win over the California Redwoods. It's a major blow for the defending champions who, by winning both games over their Homecoming weekend, earned a bye to the semifinals of the Cash App Playoffs and are just two games away from a repeat. "We dedicated that to Tom," head coach Chris Bates said after Saturday's win over the Denver Outlaws. "He's the heart and soul of our franchise. To see him go down and know he's gonna be down is not easy for us. But he is an all-time Archer and an all-time human being. So we wanted to play for him in his honor." Despite Schreiber's absence for the majority of the weekend, Utah's offense still scored 13 points in both games and found ways to produce without its best player.

TOP 10 Highlights from Week 11

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top 50 Plays: 15-11

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Idaho Steelheads proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars announced today that Assistant Coach Keenan Kelly has been promoted to Associate Coach. We're extremely excited to promote and elevate Keenan to this new role, said President of Idaho Sports Properties Eric Trapp. During his first three seasons with us he has played an instrumental role in our on-ice performance as well as our presence in a community he grew up. Kelly, 33, was named Assistant Coach of the Steelheads on Aug. 19, 2022 and has played a pivotal role in Idaho's defense and power-play. Under his watch Idaho's man advantage has finished top six in the ECHL the last three season's including first last year.

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Hayden Hulton has been signed as the team's new assistant coach. "I am thrilled to be joining the Fayetteville marksmen family as the team's assistant coach," said Hulton. "It's a great opportunity to take my knowledge and experience as a player to add to the success of the organization." Hulton joins Head Coach Kyle Sharkey on the hockey operations staff after recently retiring from a nearly 200-game professional playing career. "I'm excited to add Hayden to our coaching staff and organization," said Sharkey. "He's a great pro with a ton of experience in this league as a leader. His knowledge of the game will add to our success in every situation, and we are lucky to have him."

Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to present Steve Martinson as the head coach for their first official season at The Classic Center Arena in Athens, GA. The Rock Lobsters are eager to bring thrilling games, intense fights, and professional hockey to Athens, and they believe Steve Martinson's extensive experience and passion for the sport will be pivotal in achieving their goal of winning the FPHL's Commissioner Cup in their first season.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Here are some of the top game-winners from season one.

North American Hockey League

The Janesville Jets, proud member of the North American Hockey League has announced Brett Wall will be the new head coach of the franchise. Wall replaces Garrett Roth who abruptly resigned to become the head coach of the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL. Wall most recently was the head coach at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. He played Division 1 hockey at Lake Superior State University and graduated with a BS in Sports Recreation and Management in 2013. "We tell players when they arrive in Janesville every fall to 'trust the process.' There will always be adversity of some sort in junior hockey whether it is mental or physical. The key is how you respond when the adversity hits. It's no different for our franchise. We didn't expect to make a change at this point with players reporting in less than two weeks, but we put a thorough process in place to ensure we got a coach that is aligned with our mission of developing and advancing elite hockey players while trying to win a Robertson Cup; ensuring our players are giving back through extensive community service; and we continue to provide high-level affordable family entertainment to residents of Janesville and the surrounding area, said Jets President Bill McCoshen. Brett Wall has a burning desire and passion to coach at the highest level. That will serve our players and coaches well this year and beyond."

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

New England Free Jacks center Wayne Van Der Bank is awarded Player of the Year for the 2024 Major League Rugby season. Helping the Massachusetts club to consecutive MLR Championship victories, the South African was in untouchable form all year as his team lifted the Shield again. In his third season, the 27-year-old turned out in blue, red, and white. In 2024, he started 16 games and scored ten tries.

For his dominant debut Major League Rugby season, Junior Gafa has been awarded Rookie of the Year. Picked 23rd overall in the 2023 MLR Collegiate Draft by the New England Free Jacks, the 23-year-old spent the season with Anthem RC on loan as the team played their inaugural year in the league. Starting 13 matches as Anthem finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Gafa was a leading light for the year one team, which finished the regular season with a 0-16 record.

Across the Major League Rugby in 2024 there were countless fine individual seasons for players. Now that the most recent campaign has concluded and the offseason kicks off, the All-MLR team is here. Here is a closer look at the All-MLR First XV for 2024:

Free Jacks Head Coach Scott Mathie's last day in New England at Veterans Memorial Stadium before departing for Edinburgh.

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Hannah Pukis, a setter, has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Pukis was a member of the Vegas Thrill for her debut professional season last year. She was selected as the third overall pick in the inaugural PVF Collegiate Draft, but appeared in just one set as a rookie. Before entering the professional level, Pukis spent two seasons at the University of Oregon where she was named an All-American twice, All Pac-12, and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. "I am extremely grateful and excited to be able to play in the PVF again and cannot wait to get to work in Orlando," said Pukis. "I am looking forward to seeing all the support from the Valkyrie fans and to what this upcoming season will hold."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from the divisional championship round of the of the 2024 UFA playoffs!

