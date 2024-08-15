Shreveport Rouxgaroux Join the National Arena League

August 15, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Shreveport Rouxgaroux News Release







SHREVEPORT, LA - The National Arena League on Wednesday announced that the expansion Shreveport Rouxgaroux have been accepted to the NAL for the 2025 season. The Rouxgaroux are a new professional indoor football team, that will begin play this spring.

The Rouxgaroux bring a group of experienced indoor football owners and personnel, that are excited to bring back professional indoor football to the Shreveport-Bossier market. The Rouxgaroux will play home games at the historic Hirsch Coliseum, on the Louisiana State Fair grounds, in the shadow of Independence Stadium, the home of the college football Independence Bowl.

"We are excited to bring indoor football back to northwest Louisiana," Rouxgaroux owner Keith Carter said. "This is a great market that loves football and entertainment. We look forward to bringing a professional, quality product that is perfect for families, sports fans and everyone that wants to have a great night out, at an affordable price.

The Rouxgaroux also announced that veteran coach Pat Pimmel has been hired as head coach for the upcoming, inaugural season. Pimmel has years of experience with numerous indoor football leagues over the past two decades, including the CIF, AFL, IFL and more.

The acceptance of the Rouxgaroux to the NAL brings the current league membership to ten teams. NAL Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst said that the league is looking forward to the addition of the Shreveport market.

"Shreveport is a great market for the National Arena League," Walkenhorst said. "This is a market that loves football and is very supportive, as demonstrated by their longtime support of the Independence Bowl. This is also a city that appreciates quality entertainment options. The NAL looks forward to being a great partner with the Shreveport-Bossier community."

The National Arena League will now compete in ten states in three time zones. For more news on expansion, stay tuned to nationalarenaleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from August 15, 2024

Shreveport Rouxgaroux Join the National Arena League - Shreveport Rouxgaroux

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.