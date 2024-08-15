Indiana Fever to Host AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever. The 21st WNBA All-Star Game, set for Saturday, July 19, marks the first time that Indianapolis will host the league's midseason showcase.

"We are excited to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star to Indiana for the first time," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "The city of Indianapolis and the entire state of Indiana have such an incredible and enduring passion for the game of basketball, making the region the perfect host to celebrate the WNBA and the game's greatest stars."

"We are in the middle of a pivotal, transformational moment in the history of the WNBA and women's basketball, and we are thrilled Indiana will be the center of it all with the game's biggest stars on display during next season's All-Star Game," said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "Leaders across our community are going to do what we do best: welcome fans from around the nation and the globe to Indiana, raise the bar for future host cities, and leave a lasting legacy for our city and state."

In addition to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game to be played on Saturday July 19th, players will showcase their skills in the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 18th. Fans also will be able to enjoy the 4th year of WNBA Live, a two-day, interactive celebration representing the intersection of the WNBA with sport, fashion, music and culture.

ABC's presentation of the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, played in front of a sold-out crowd of 16,407 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, delivered 3.44 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA All-Star Game ever. In addition, WNBA Live, held at the Phoenix Convention Center, included activations from a record 24 corporate partners, up from nine in 2022 and 13 in 2023, as well as an increase in the number of those attending the fan activations of 21 percent over 2023.

