Sparks Gameday Information- August 15

Game 25: Los Angeles Sparks (6-19) vs. New York Liberty (22-4)

August 15, 2024

Attendance: 11,120

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Sparks 29 28 20 20 68 Rae Burrell (15) Dearica Hamby (13) Dearica Hamby (5)

Liberty 10 18 25 21 103 Breanna Stewart (27) Nyara Sabally (9) Sabrina Ionescu (6)

First Quarter:

Li Yueru put the Sparks on the board first with a free throw, ending a 10-0 Liberty run to begin the game Crystal Dangerfield drained a jump shot to cut L.A.'s deficit to 10-3 A pair of made free throws from Rae Burrell cut a 7-0 Liberty run, making it 17-5 Rickea Jackson finished a layup on a pass from Burrell under the basket, bringing the score to 22-9 The Sparks scored 10 points in the quarter, their season low for a first quarter

Second Quarter:

Kia Nurse opened second-quarter scoring for the Sparks with a layup, bringing the Sparks' deficit to 38-12 A steal and downcourt pass from Azurà Stevens led to a Nurse layup, making it 44-18 Dearica Hamby finished an offensive rebound to add two for the Sparks, cutting the score to 46-24. Hamby posted eight points and three assists in the quarter, going 4-for-5 from the field The Sparks shot 50.0% from the floor in the quarter, going 7-for-14

Third Quarter:

Kia Nurse gave Los Angeles its first points of the second half with a pair of made free throws, making it 59-30 Azurà Stevens drilled the first Sparks three-pointer of the game, with an assist from Kia Nurse On a pass from Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson drained a shot from beyond the arc, bringing the deficit to 66-38 Rae Burrell added three for the Sparks with two minutes left in the quarter, at 80-43. Burrell posted eight points in the third, and went five-for-five from the free throw line Hamby posted a game-high four rebounds in the third quarter

Fourth Quarter:

Dearica Hamby started the scoring for Los Angeles in the fourth, making a three off a pass from Zia Cooke Crystal Dangerfield sank her first triple as a Spark, making it 85-54 Dearica Hamby went coast to coast, securing a defensive rebound and finishing with a layup, cutting the deficit to 91-60 Zia Cooke added her first three of the game at 91-63 The Sparks hit 3-for-7 shots (42.9%) from beyond the arc in the fourth

Main Takeaways:

Dearica Hamby posted her 40th career double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists Rickea Jackson posted 13 points, making it 10 of her last 13 games with double-figure scoring totals Layshia Clarendon tied former Sparks player/assistant coach Seimone Augustus for 47th on the all-time assists list with the 911th assist of her career Rae Burrell set career highs in free throws made and attempted, going 12-for-13 Kia Nurse scored 10 points (4-for-5), her eighth time in double figures this season and first time since June 22, also against the Liberty

Los Angeles hosts the Chicago Sky Saturday (2 p.m.) at Crypto.com Area before embarking on a four-game road trip. On the trip, the Sparks will face the Las Vegas Aces (Aug. 18), Connecticut Sun (Aug. 20 in Boston), Washington Mystics (Aug. 23) and Dallas Wings (Aug. 25).

