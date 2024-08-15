Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun - August 16

August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (6-19) return from Olympic Break to host the Connecticut Sun (18-6) Friday night at College Park Center. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The Wings and Sun have met twice already this season with Connecticut scoring a 74-72 home win on May 31, and an 85-67 victory in Texas on June 15. The two teams will meet just three times this regular season, with Friday's tilt being the final showdown.

How To Follow

Airing nationally on ION and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Fever Schedule & Results

5/31 at CON L, 72-74

6/15 at DAL L, 67-85

8/16 at DAL 8:30 p.m.

CON leads the all-time series 44-33

Game Status Report

Probable: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder)

Probable: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Doubtful: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

Notable Storylines

Roster Update

The Wings announced on Wednesday that Satou Sabally, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown have all been medically cleared and each player is scheduled to return to the active roster within the first week of regular-season play following the Olympic Break. Per league policy, the Wings released Monique Billings and Odyssey Sims, who had previously signed hardship contracts.

Inspiring Women Night

The Dallas Wings will feature an "Inspiring Women Night" presented by GEM (Girls Empowered by Mavericks) when they return from Olympic Break on Friday against the Connecticut Sun. The evening will feature a variety of activations and opportunities for fans to celebrate the impact women have not only in the sport of basketball, but in business, art, entertainment and across all areas of life. Included in the festivities - a pregame panel entitled "Women Shaping DFW Sports," which will feature an impressive lineup of successful women working in sports in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area; a halftime fireside chat between WFAA's Dia Wall and Emmy award winning stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer Wanda Sykes, the recently announced recipient of the 2024 Nancy Lieberman Trailblazer Woman of Inspiration Award; on-court recognitions of WNBA and WBL (Women's Basketball League) alumnae; a merchandise collaboration with TJL Collection; and a poster giveaway designed by local artist Marian Mekhail.

Satou Shines For Germany

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally led Germany in the country's first Olympic Games appearance in women's basketball, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists, which included the historic performance against Japan during Group Play in which she tallied 33 points - eighth most in Olympic Games history. Following the Games, Sabally was named to the All-Second Team of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

MVP! MVP! MVP!

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was named the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after setting records for most points in a quarter, half and game while leading Team WNBA to the 117-109 win over Team USA on July 20 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Ogunbowale, who was making her fourth All-Star Game appearance, scored a single-quarter record 21 points in the third before adding 13 in the fourth to finish with a record 34 points in the game. All 34 of her record-setting points came in the second half to establish a single-half standard.

