22 Reasons Why Caitlin Clark Is the Rookie of the Year

August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Throughout the first 26 games of Caitlin Clark's young professional career, the Fever guard has set a new standard for what it means to be a rookie in the WNBA.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Clark has not only lived up to all the hype surrounding her entering the league, she's somehow exceeded it. In her first few months as a professional, Clark is already shattering franchise and league records.

There is no shortage of reasons as to why No. 22, at 22 years old, is this year's Rookie of the Year. But here's 22 reasons to get you started:

1. Clark leads the entire league in assists, averaging 8.2 assists per game, which is the highest assists average by any rookie in WNBA history. Only one player in the history of the league (Courtney Vandersloot) has averaged more assists per game over a full season.

2. Clark leads all rookies in points per game (17.1), assists per game (8.2), steals per game (1.5), free throw shooting (89.1 percent), field-goals made (138), 3-point field goals made (71) and minutes per game (35.2).

3. Clark has already set a new franchise record for most assists recorded by a player in a regular season with 213, passing Erica Wheeler's mark of 201 set last season. Wheeler set that record over 40 games. Clark broke it in 26 games.

4. On July 17, Clark made league history when she recorded 19 assists - breaking the WNBA single-game assists record.

5. Also on July 17, Clark scored or assisted on 66 (71%) of the Fever's 93 points - the most combined points scored or assisted on in a single game in league history.

6. In her 22nd career game on July 6, Clark became first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, tallying 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds in a win over the league-leading New York Liberty.

7. On July 10, Clark became the first player in WNBA or NBA history to tally at least 25 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, five steals, five made 3-point field goals and three blocks in one game. Clark finished with 29 points, 13 assists, five steals, five rebounds, five 3-pointers, and three blocks.

8. In just 26 games, Clark became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record at least 400 points and 200 assists.

9. This year, Clark broke the All-Star voting record when she received the most All-Star votes (700,735) of any player all time.

10. Just three months into her professional career, Clark earned Rookie of the Month honors twice, joining 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston as the only other rookie in franchise history to receive this recognition multiple times.

11. During five games through June 30 - July 12, Clark recorded five-consecutive double-doubles in points and assists, marking the longest points/assists streak by a rookie in league history.

12. Clark already has the most double-doubles (9) by a rookie guard in WNBA history.

13. Clark has also recorded seven point/assist double-doubles so far this season - the most out of any rookie in WNBA history.

14. In July alone, Clark averaged 20.3 points per game, 12.5 assists per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 steals per game, 0.8 blocks per game, 65 percent 2-point shooting and 92.6 percent free throw shooting.

15. Throughout just 26 games, Clark has scored or assisted on 915 of the Fever's 2,126 points this season - the most points, and highest percentage (43 percent) of team points, by any player this season and any rookie ever.

16. Clark has tied or broken the previously held franchise single-game assist record of 13 four times so far this season.

17. Clark was the only rookie this season and just the third rookie in franchise history to start an All-Star Game.

18. In her first WNBA All-Star game, Clark notched a game-high 10 assists, tying the record for second most assists ever recorded in an All-Star Game.

19. In Clark's debut WNBA game on May 14, she made four 3-point field goals, tying Edna Campbell and Maya Moore for the most 3-point field goals made in a player's first career game.

20. Clark is on pace to be the only player to ever average 0.8 blocks, five defensive rebounds, 1.4 steals and seven assists per game in the same season.

21. Clark is the only player to have ever totaled at least 20 blocks and 35 steals while shooting greater or equal to 54 percent from the field, greater or equal to 30 percent from 3-point range and greater or equal to 89 percent from the free throw line.

22. Clark has the most 3-point shot attempts (104) from 27-32 feet away from the basket of any player this season. The average distance of Clark's made 3-pointers this season is 28.04 feet, nearly two full feet deeper than any other WNBA player.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.