Dallas Wings Hosting Inspiring Women Night on Friday against Connecticut Sun

August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will feature an "Inspiring Women Night" presented by GEM (Girls Empowered by Mavericks) when they return from Olympic Break on Friday against the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION. The evening will feature a variety of activations and opportunities for fans to celebrate the impact women have not only in the sport of basketball, but in business, art, entertainment and across all areas of life.

The night kicks off with a pregame panel, "Women Shaping DFW Sports," which is open to WISE (Women in Sports + Events) DFW members and additional local groups. The panel, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. inside College Park Center, will be moderated by Dallas Wings Vice President of Social Responsibility LaDondra Wilson and feature an impressive lineup of successful women working in sports in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area: Dori Neil Arazi - Founder & Principal, Trinity FC; Amber Cox - COO, Dallas Wings; Katie Edwards, Chief Impact Officer, Dallas Mavericks; Gina Miller - VP of Media & Communications, FC Dallas; and Monica Paul - Executive Director, Dallas Sports Commission.

The first 4,000 fans to enter Friday's game will receive a specially designed poster by Dallas-area artist Marian Mekhail. Mekhail is a multi-disciplinary visual artist who draws inspiration from sports legends who ignite our passion for sports, and embody the essence of sports culture and lifestyle. Specializing in creating aspirational artwork, she breathes life into iconic figures through her extraordinary crushed glass paintings. Her unparalleled talent has earned her recognition and admiration from top athletes and celebrities alike. In addition to the poster giveaway, Mekhail will also be recognized during the game.

Highlighting the in-game elements is a halftime fireside chat with Wanda Sykes, the recently announced recipient of the 2024 Nancy Lieberman Trailblazer Woman of Inspiration Award. The Emmy award winning stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer will sit down with award-winning anchor and reporter Dia Wall of WFAA. The Wings announced last week the recipients of the annual Women of Inspiration Awards, with fellow honorees Dr. Cheryl "Action" Jackson (Community Woman of Inspiration Award winner) and Danyel Surrency Jones (Businesswoman of Inspiration Award winner) also being recognized at halftime alongside Sykes and the awards' namesake, Nancy Lieberman. For more on this year's awards, click HERE.

Additional in-game elements include a check presentation to The Afiya Center, which the Wings selected as their beneficiary of this year's Commissioner's Cup; on-court recognition of WNBA and WBL (Women's Basketball League) alumnae in attendance; and a videoboard feature from a recent visit to Dress for Success Dallas by Wings forwards Teaira McCowan and Kalani Brown.

The Wings will also feature a merchandise collaboration on Friday night. The Wings collaborated with TJL Collection to feature a custom-designed tracksuit and jacket, including sizes for tall women as part of the Women of Inspiration festivities. TJL Collection is a minority female-owned business based in Arlington. It is a specialty tall brand catering to women who are overlooked and underserved in fashion.

A limited number of tickets remain available for Friday's game.

