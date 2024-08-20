The IFL Announces 2024 Team Awards

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the 2024 team awards. These awards are to recognize the teams who went above and beyond in various categories, setting themselves apart from the rest of the league.

Franchise of the Year: Green Bay Blizzard

The Franchise of the Year award is awarded to the best overall fanchise during the 2024 season across all different variables. Whether it be their attendance, sales, public relations, marketing, efforts to improve the IFL, performance on the field, community involvement, participation in league matters, and overall representation of the IFL, the Green Bay Blizzard were the best in the league for a second year in a row.

Executive of the Year: Fred DePalma

The Executive of the Year award is awarded to the IFL team owner, general manager, or front office employee who was at the top of their class during the 2024 season. Factors to consider are management, team guidance, participation in league matters, sales, leadership, efforts to improve the IFL, and overall representation of their respective team and the IFL. Fred DePalma of the Northern Arizona Wranglers was a spearhead for continuing to grow the game in Prescott Valley, AZ, and across the IFL footprint.

John Pettit Person of the Year: Doug Bland

The John Pettit Person of the Year award goes to the individual who goes above and beyond to show both their team and their community exemplary leadership. The recipient of this award showed true care for their team and community, keeping the best interest of their team, the community, and the IFL at the root of their efforts. This year's recipient is Doug Bland, owner of the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Fan Base Champions: Arizona Rattlers

The Fan Base Champions award is awarded to the team whose fans showcased what it meant to be the best. They showed heart, enthusiasm, sheer numbers and energy in every game, earning the Arizona Rattlers the best fan base award for the third season in a row. As Champions on the field, the Rattlers featured a championship-level fan base as well.

Best Game Operations: Tulsa Oilers

The Best Game Operations award is awarded to the team that outperformed the rest of the league as far as providing excellent entertainment for their fans inside the arena. Game operations aspects considered were pregame, half-time entertainment, music, PA announcer, on-field promotions and more. The Tulsa Oilers impressed across the board, taking home the Game Ops hardware in 2024.

Best Dance Team: Arizona Rattlers

The Best Dance Team award is awarded to the team with the most talented dance team in the entire league. These dance teams are an integral part of the arena experience. Factors that voters consider are uniforms, class, routines, and crowd interaction. The Arizona Rattlers Sidewinders have now earned this recognition two years in a row.

Best Community Relations: Green Bay Blizzard

The Best Community Relations award is given to the Team that exemplified outstanding service and dedication to their surrounding community. The team that shined in supporting their sponsors, supporters, schools and community as a whole. Green Bay takes home this honor for the second consecutive season.

Best Hospitality: Vegas Knight Hawks

For their second season in a row, the Vegas Knight Hawks are voted, as winners of the 2024 Best Hospitality award. This award is awarded to the team that provided the best overall experience for the visiting team while on the road. Voters consider the host hotel, pre/post-game meals, and other accommodations made for visiting teams each week.

Best Social Media: Frisco Fighters

The Best Social Media award is awarded to the team that makes the best impression across the league on social media. Voters considered content design, quantity, creativity, and fan interaction as the pillars of this award. The Frisco Fighters were awarded this important honor for their pursuit of powerful interaction.

Best Mascot: Jacksonville Sharks

The Best Mascot award is given to the team with the most creative, energetic, and talented mascot. Those who voted considered costume, routine, crowd interaction, and mascot name. Chum of the Jacksonville Sharks made an immediate impact as a strong member of the community following his first IFL season.

Best Broadcast: Northern Arizona Wranglers

The Best Broadcast award is awarded to the team with the top overall broadcast in the league, presenting the best product via YouTube this season. James Poovey and Ed Cole were two of the top voices in the league this year, and along with a top-notch broadcast in all other facets, the Northern Arizona Wranglers are awarded the top broadcast in the IFL.

All of these awards made for another incredible season of IFL action. Congratulations to all of the recipients of these awards, and thank you to each team, fan, and individual who made this season a success.

