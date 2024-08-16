Hayden Hulton Named Assistant Coach for 2024-25 Season

August 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Hayden Hulton has been signed as the team's new assistant coach on Friday afternoon.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Fayetteville marksmen family as the team's assistant coach," said Hulton. "It's a great opportunity to take my knowledge and experience as a player to add to the success of the organization."

Hulton joins Head Coach Kyle Sharkey on the hockey operations staff after recently retiring from a nearly 200-game professional playing career.

"I'm excited to add Hayden to our coaching staff and organization," said Sharkey. "He's a great pro with a ton of experience in this league as a leader. His knowledge of the game will add to our success in every situation, and we are lucky to have him."

Hailing from Kingston, Ontario, the 31-year-old has served as captain for teams in junior hockey and most recently donned the "C" for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts.

Hulton played eight games with the Marksmen last season and registered a goal and an assist.

"I couldn't think of a better way to start my coaching career than the chance to work alongside a proven winner in Kyle Sharkey," said Hulton. "As a former player, I've had nothing but tremendous experiences with the fans here in the Crown, and I'm really looking forward to having that support on our side every night."

The Marksmen will open the home portion of their 2024-25 season at the Crown Coliseum on Saturday, October 19, and the only way to guarantee your spot is by becoming a season ticket holder. To view the entire 2024-25 promotional calendar, head to marksmenhockey.com and click the "tickets" tab.

