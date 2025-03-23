Marksmen Sweep Three-Game Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen capped off a three-win weekend and jumped back into fourth place with a dominant 4-1 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Crown Coliseum Sunday.

The weekend started with a dominant first-push Friday in Macon, when Fayetteville skated to a 5-2 victory over the Mayhem. Goaltender Mason Beaupit stopped 26 shots and the Marksmen enjoyed a 4-0 lead until late in the third period before finishing it off with an empty-net goal to clinch their playoff berth.

After traveling back to the Crown from Macon, the Marksmen rebranded as the Carolina Reapers and hosted the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Saturday. Khristian Acosta would provide the only two goals in that game, and Ryan Kenny made 37 saves for a 2-0 Reapers win.

Sunday's action would see another monster performance by Fayetteville's defense and Kenny, as the backstop saved 32 shots in the 4-1 win. Ryan Nolan scored twice before Kyler Head and Trent Grimshaw made it 4-0 late in the third frame. Roanoke scored the only goal of the third period but it was too little, too late for the Dawgs.

Fayetteville will take to the road for three games before returning to the Crown Coliseum on April 4 and 5. Single-tickets to the remaining home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

