Colby Muise Stones Ice Flyers in 27-Save Performance

March 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Rivermen netminder Colby Muise made 27 saves and the Peoria Rivermen emerged victorious 1-0 in the shootout over the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center on Sunday afternoon. The win marked Peoria's third straight on the weekend.

Both teams committed to playing solid defensive hockey, not allowing rushes through the natural zone and forcing their opponents to resort to the dump-and-chase to establish the offensive forecheck. As a result, scoring chances were few and far between, and both the Rivermen and the Ice Flyers skated to a scoreless tie after the first period.

Scoring chances were more prevalent in the third, but no less difficult to come by. Both the Rivermen and the Ice Flyers had grade-A chances including a Jordan Ernst shot for Peoria that rang off the cross-bar. But both goaltenders remained perfect heading into the third period.

Both goaltenders held firm throughout the third period and into overtime as well as the contest was decided in a shootout. The Rivermen emerged victorious in the skills competition to take the extra point in the standings and earn a hard-fought six points on the weekend as a whole.

Colby Muise, with his seventh shutout of the season, is now tied for second among all-time SPHL netminders for most shutouts in a single season. The goaltender he is tied with also happens to be his teammate, Nick Latinovich.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Friday, March 28 for $5 Ticket Night where all upper bowl and select lower bowl tickets will be on sale for only $5.00. Peoria will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Carver Arena with the face-off set for 7:15 pm.

