Game Preview: March 23 vs Peoria

March 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are set to close out their 2024-25 regular season home schedule in style with SpongeBob Night presented by Pensacola International Airport.

Doors: 3:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 15-26-5-5 (40 Points)

Rivermen Record: 35-10-2-3 (75 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's SpongeBob Night is presented by Pensacola International Airport.

- Replica jerseys will be available at the team's merchandise stands.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting Fiesta Pensacola.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will have a chance at winning #19 Matthew Gilbert's SpongeBob jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing SpongeBob themed jerseys. Fans can participate in the team's online auction or live auction after the game in sections 103 and 104 for a chance to take home their favorite player's game-worn jersey..

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, March 28 at Peoria | 7:15PM

Away: Saturday, March 29 at Peoria | 7:15PM

Away: Friday, April 4 at Fayetteville | 7PM

Away: Saturday, April 5 at Fayetteville | 6PM

