Bulls Top Ice Flyers, 4-2
March 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - Despite a late third-period rally led by Ice Flyers forward Lukas Jirousek, the Bulls secured another victory Saturday night.
Bulls forward Kolten Olynek opened the scoring early in the first period, and forward Filimon Ledziankou extended the Bulls' lead to two before the first intermission.
Midway through the second period, Jirousek and the Bulls' Kyler Mathews dropped the gloves in a fight. Later, Andrew Bellant scored to extend the Bulls' lead to three.
After a tripping penalty against Nikita Kozyrev of the Bulls, Jirousek capitalized with a power play goal. Minutes later, when the Bulls received a holding penalty, Jirousek struck again, narrowing the score to 3-2.
Ice Flyers' Matt Wiesner received a game misconduct and major penalty for elbowing, putting the Bulls on a power play for most of the remaining third period. The Bulls capitalized with Kolten Olynek's second goal of the game, making the score 4-2.
Scoring Summary
First Period
BHM 1, PEN 0
2:12 Kolten Olynek (17) - Nikita Kozyrev, Andrew Bellant
BHM 2, PEN 0
16:09 Filimon Ledziankous (12) - Arkhip Ledziankou, Carson Rose
Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 0
Second Period
BHM 3, PEN 0
18:04 Andrew Bellant (4) - Nikita Kozyrev, Kolten Olynek
Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 6
Third Period
BHM 3, PEN 1
4:39 Lukas Jirousek (3) - Jake Hamilton
BHM 3, PEN 2
6:03 Lukas Jirousek (4) - Matthew Gilbert
BHM 4, PEN 2
15:09 Kolton Olynek (18) - Unassisted
Shots on goal: BHM 14 PEN 9
Total Shots: BHM 32, PEN 23
