Mayhem Sign Rookie Defenseman Jack Johansen

March 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that they have signed defenseman Jack Johansen to a professional tryout.

Johansen, 25, from Milford, N.H., comes to Macon after completing his collegiate career at NCAA division-III Fitchburg State University this spring.

In his four years at Fitchburg State, he scored 35 points (10 g, 25 a) in 87 games. 23 of his 35 career points came this season as he shattered his previous career highs in goals, assists, and points.

Johansen will begin his five-game tryout tonight against Knoxville, and will be eligible to stay on the tryout through the remainder of the regular season. By beginning his tryout tonight, Johansen will also become playoff-eligible if he plays all five remaining regular season games.

Johansen and the rest of the Mayhem finish off their homestand tonight on Cherry Blossom Night at 6 p.m. against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

