Mayhem Drop Shootout Thriller to Ice Bears

March 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem tied the game on two separate occasions in the third, and scored with the extra attacker to cut the lead to one, but they could not overcome Dawson McKinney's third period hat trick as the Ice Bears clinched a playoff spot with their 5-4 win in Macon.

The Mayhem fell behind early, as Jimmy Soper beat Bailey Brkin to give the Ice Bears a 1-0 lead. The Mayhem had two power plays in the first that they couldn't capitalize upon, and trailed by one heading into the break.

In the second period, the Ice Bears scored 10 seconds into a power play of their own as Jimmy Soper batted a puck into the net to get his second of the game, and extend the Knoxville lead. At 16:01 of the second period, Lucas Helland was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Mayhem forward Conor Witherspoon. Dan Winslow, playing in his 100th SPHL game, scored on the ensuing power play to cut the lead to one before the end of the second.

The Mayhem struck quickly in the third, as Matteo Ybarra wired one by Hunter Virostek to even the game. Just a few seconds later, Dawson McKinney scored on a deflection to regain the lead for Knoxville. The Mayhem were able to answer again, as Zach Nazzarett scored on a broken play.

Dawson McKinney continued to be a force for the Ice Bears, as just eight seconds after the equalizer from Nazzarett, McKinney scored on a one-timer off of an offensive zone draw to regain the lead. He completed his hat trick eventually to get the lead back to two goals for Knoxville. Dan Winslow would score his second of the game to cut the lead in half with the goalie pulled for Macon, but couldn't tie the game, as the Mayhem fall 5-4.

The Mayhem are on the road next weekend in Roanoke before returning home for the final weekend of the regular season on April 4 and 5 against the Huntsville Havoc. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.