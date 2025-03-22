Dawgs Shut out 2-0 at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (30-15-5) ran into a hot goaltender on Saturday night, falling 2-0 to the Fayetteville Marksmen (26-18-6) at Crown Coliseum. Austyn Roudebush stopped 21-of-23 shots faced in net for Roanoke in a valiant effort to keep the Dawgs in the game.

A slow start by the Dawgs put them in an early hole, as Fayetteville's Khristian Acosta collected an errant shot that popped off the back wall in the Roanoke zone and wrapped the puck around at the closest goal post to open the scoring at 1:38. Fayetteville had a power play chance quickly after that, but Roanoke started to settle in after keeping the Marksmen without a single shot on goal during that man advantage chance. The Dawgs came very close on their own power play chance to tie the score later in the period, and even outshot Fayetteville 13-9, but still trailed 1-0 at the first intermission.

The game opened up in the second period, with both teams having great chances to tally goals. Fayetteville routinely hit the Dawgs on the break with counterattacking odd-man rushes, but Roudebush was phenomenal on several occasions to keep Roanoke within one. The Marksmen did have one potential goal disallowed, as the officials ruled that Dalton Hunter kicked the loose puck in the Roanoke crease across the goal line. The Dawgs hit a post when Joe Widmar's shot was tipped to the iron at one point as well, and despite a 10-8 advantage in the shots on goal category, Roanoke would enter the third period down by one.

The Dawgs blitzed the Marksmen to start the final frame, ripping off 10 straight shots on net to start the third period with plenty of high-quality chances. Roanoke failed to find an answer for Fayetteville's Ryan Kenny, who stonewalled the Roanoke offense all night long. After Roudebush had saved a short-side squeeze attempt by Fayetteville's Mason Emoff, the puck rolled behind the Roanoke goalie into the crease and Acosta jumped on the rebound for his second goal of the game at 10:22. Both teams had power play chances late on and the Dawgs desperately attempted to pull themselves back into the game, but failed to score in the 2-0 defeat. It marked the first time that Roanoke had been shut out since March 17, 2023.

Kenny stopped all 37 shots faced in net for the Marksmen. Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay on the road on Sunday, March 23 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Crown Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. EST in North Carolina. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office, and playoff packages for the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office.

