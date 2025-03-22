Game Preview: March 22 vs Birmingham

March 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers will celebrate their final Military Appreciation Night of the regular season this Saturday, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 15-25-5-5 (40 Points)

Bulls Record: 26-19-4-1 (57 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Military Appreciation Night is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

- Active, retired, and veteran service members can purchase $12 tickets for their entire party at the Box Office.

- The Ice Flyers would like to thank tonight's military sponsors for supporting our local military community: Diamond Level Sponsor - Pensacola Navy Days, Platinum Level Sponsor - Fisher House of the Emerald Coast, Gold Level Sponsor - Eastman Chemical Company, and Silver Level Sponsors: Vetcola, Gulf Coast Trade Exchange, and All Star Outdoors.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting Fiesta Pensacola.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will have a chance at winning one of four season-worn jerseys: #24 Lukas Jirousek, #35 AJ Ruskowski, #23 Greg Susinski and #74 Michael Herrera.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their Navy uniforms at tonight's game.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Sunday, March 23 - SpongeBob Night presented by Pensacola International Airport | 4PM | Get Tickets

