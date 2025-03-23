Dawgs Add ECHL Veteran Stevens

March 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Sunday that defenseman Jake Stevens has signed a standard player contract with the team. Stevens will wear number 20 for Roanoke, and is available to debut in today's game against Fayetteville.

Stevens joins the Dawgs after playing 70 ECHL games since the spring of 2022, recording four goals, 16 assists, 41 penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating while suiting up for the Iowa Heartlanders, Orlando Solar Bears, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Maine Mariners, and Tahoe Knight Monsters. This season while with Maine and Tahoe, Stevens had three assists and 16 penalty minutes in 25 combined games with those two squads. The six-foot-two blue-liner played five seasons of collegiate hockey - four with St. Lawrence University (NCAA-DI) and one year with Long Island University (NCAA-DI). The Naperville, Illinois native had seven goals, 33 assists, and 62 penalty minutes in 115 games played for St. Lawrence, then put up four goals, 13 assists, and 19 penalty minutes in 34 games at LIU. Stevens was an alternate captain for Long Island during that 2021-2022 season and was teammates with former Dawg Gustav Müller, and the 28-year-old was also teammates this year in Tahoe with former Dawg Aidan Girduckis in the ECHL. Before his collegiate career, Stevens played his junior hockey in the BCHL and MPHL.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay on the road against the Fayetteville Marksmen on Sunday, March 23 at the Crown Coliseum.

