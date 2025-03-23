SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced Pensacola's Matt Wiesner has been suspended pending review of his actions in Game 256, Birmingham at Pensacola, on Saturday, March 22.

Wiesner was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 14:13 of the third period.

Wiesner will miss today's game against Peoria, and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

