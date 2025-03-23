SPHL Announces Suspension
March 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced Pensacola's Matt Wiesner has been suspended pending review of his actions in Game 256, Birmingham at Pensacola, on Saturday, March 22.
Wiesner was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 14:13 of the third period.
Wiesner will miss today's game against Peoria, and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.
Check out the SPHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from March 23, 2025
- Dawgs Clipped in 4-1 Road Loss to Marksmen - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Marksmen Sweep Three-Game Weekend - Fayetteville Marksmen
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Game Preview: March 23 vs Peoria - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Dawgs Add ECHL Veteran Stevens - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.