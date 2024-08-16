Mayhem Sign FPHL-Standout Robinson

August 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forward Noah Robinson has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Robinson, 27, from Mississauga, Ontario, made his professional debut last season with the FPHL's Elmira River Sharks before being signed by the Baton Rouge Zydeco after two games. In Baton Rouge, he recorded 40 points (22g, 18a) in 52 games played.

Prior to his professional career, Robinson spent five years at NCAA D-III SUNY-Canton where he recorded 19 points (10g, 9a) in 59 games played.

Robinson was selected as the 101st overall selection in the 2013 OHL Draft by the Sudbury Wolves, part of the same draft class as NHL stars Dylan Strome, Matthew Tkachuk, and Charlie McAvoy.

Robinson and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.