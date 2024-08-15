Sam Castronova Earns 2024 Offensive Player of the Year

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce that Sam Castronova of the San Antonio Gunslingers has been named the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year. Castronova finished the season leading San Antonio to the second-highest-scoring offense in the league as the IFL's top offensive player this season.

Through 16 games this season, Castronova led the league in nearly every passing category. This season, Castronova completed 67.1% of passes (294/438) for 3,346 yards for 75 touchdowns. The quarterback with the second-most passing yards came in nearly 600 yards behind Castronova, while the quarterback with the second-most passing touchdowns was nine touchdowns behind. Castronova also added 23 rushing touchdowns to his total, coming just two touchdowns short of a 100-touchdown season.

This season, Castronova consistently topped the offensive leaderboards, ending the season with two end-of-season awards and a league-leading five Player of the Week awards. Along with earning Offensive Player of the Year, he was also voted to the First Team All-IFL Offense, cementing himself as one of the top players in the league this season.

