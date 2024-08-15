DC Power Football Club Acquire Yuuka Kurosaki from Racing Louisville FC for an Undisclosed Fee

August 15, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club have acquired former Japanese Youth International Yuuka Kurosaki, 27, from Racing Louisville FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Kurosaki joins Power FC on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval, and becomes the first-ever permanent transfer from the NWSL to the USL Super League. For fans looking to secure Season Ticket Memberships for Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

"Yuuka [Kurosaki] is a big addition to our club that will make a significant impact right away for us," said Frédéric Brillant, Head Coach of Power FC. "Her calmness on the ball and ability in transition to create chances in attack stood out to our coaching staff and we are pleased to have her in our ranks."

Club President Jordan Stuart added, "Yuuka [Kurosaki] is the prototype professional that we think will thrive in the Super League. She brings a wealth of experience from both the collegiate and international circuits that will be invaluable to the fabric of our club. Our Sporting Team came together late in preseason and made a collective decision that if an impact player became available, we would go above and beyond to sign her for a strengthening of our team dynamic. Yuuka is the first player to enter the Super League via a transfer fee from the NWSL and we are excited to introduce her to our fans on and off the field."

Kurosaki joins Power FC from Racing Louisville FC after spending the 2023 season with Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS) in Finland, where she led her team to its third consecutive Kansallinen Liga title, scoring three goals. The defensive midfielder also made two appearances in the opening qualification round of the UEFA Women's Champions League. Before her stint in Finland, Kurosaki made 20 appearances over two seasons with Arna-Bjørnar in the Toppserien, Norway's topflight.

In two years at the University of Kentucky, Kurosaki totaled six goals and two assists in 24 matches, leading the Wildcats in scoring during the 2018 season. She transferred to the University of Oklahoma to finish her collegiate career, tallying four goals and four assists in 26 games.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans looking to secure Season Ticket Memberships for Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

Yuuka Kurosaki

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Kitakyushu-shi, Fukuoka, Japan

Country: Japan

Birthdate: 6/12/1997

Age: 27

Height: 5'4"

Status: International

