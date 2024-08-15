DC Power Football Club Sign University of Central Florida Captain Madison Murnin

August 15, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club have announced the signing of Madison Murnin, a defensive stalwart from the University of Central Florida, pending league and federation approval. For fans looking to secure Season Ticket Memberships for Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Madison [Murnin] to our team for the upcoming season," stated Frédéric Brillant, Head Coach of Power FC. "Madison [Murnin] brings a toughness to our defense that will be essential as we foster a winning culture in our locker room. I'm looking forward to her getting started ahead of our season opener against Carolina Ascent FC on August 17."

Club President Jordan Stuart added, "Madison earned her way onto the roster with her work ethic and technical ability coming out of the UNKNWN Athlete Club in Richmond, Va., after starting her professional career at ASA Tel Aviv Women's Football Club in Israel. We welcome Madison to Power FC and can't wait for her to get started."

Madison Murnin, 25, brings versatility to the defense and midfield of Power FC after starring at the University of Central Florida from 2017-2021 while also serving as Team Captain. A second-team American Athletic Conference (AAC) honoree in the spring 2021 season, Murnin finished her career at UCF with three goals and eight assists. Following her career at UCF, the Jacksonville-native began her professional soccer career with ASA Tel Aviv of the Israeli Women's Premier League and continued on to compete with the WPSL's UK F.C. based in Richmond, Va., under Lauryn Hutchinson.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans looking to secure priority Season Ticket Memberships for Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

Madison Murnin

Position: Defense / Midfield

Birthplace: Jacksonville, Fla.

Country: United States

Birthdate: 06/26/1999

Age: 25

Height: 5'4"

Status: Domestic

