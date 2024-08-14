Janesville Jets Announce Coaching Change

August 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Janesville Jets, proud member of the North American Hockey League has announced Brett Wall will be the new head coach of the franchise. Wall replaces Garrett Roth who abruptly resigned to become the head coach of the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL. Wall most recently was the head coach at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. He played Division 1 hockey at Lake Superior State University and graduated with a BS in Sports Recreation and Management in 2013.

"We tell players when they arrive in Janesville every fall to 'trust the process.' There will always be adversity of some sort in junior hockey whether it is mental or physical. The key is how you respond when the adversity hits. It's no different for our franchise. We didn't expect to make a change at this point with players reporting in less than two weeks, but we put a thorough process in place to ensure we got a coach that is aligned with our mission of developing and advancing elite hockey players while trying to win a Robertson Cup; ensuring our players are giving back through extensive community service; and we continue to provide high-level affordable family entertainment to residents of Janesville and the surrounding area, said Jets President Bill McCoshen. Brett Wall has a burning desire and passion to coach at the highest level. That will serve our players and coaches well this year and beyond."

"When we started this process back in May, we wanted to find a head coach who would be with us for multiple years as we prepare to take our franchise to another level with the Woodman's Center opening in the summer of 2025. We believe we have that coach in Brett Wall. Special thanks to my partner Joe Pavelski, Jets GM Joe Dibble, and my childhood friend PK O'Handley (the winningest coach in USHL history) for stepping up and helping over the past week," said McCoshen.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to coach one of the top organizations in junior hockey with Janesville Jets. The Jets have a proud history of developing and advancing players to the next level while teaching players the value of giving back through community service that I plan to continue. The future of the Jets is very bright as the team gets ready to play in the new Woodman's Center in a year. I'm grateful to the ownership for entrusting me to lead this group of young athletes as they seek to achieve their dream of playing Division 1 college hockey. Being an alum of the NAHL, I know firsthand what the league meant to me as a player and a person and want to make sure our players have the same great experience. My goal is to bring a Robertson Cup to Janesville," said Coach Wall.

Ty Proffitt will remain Assistant Coach of the Jets and Larry Clemens will remain goalie coach.

