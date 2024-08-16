Birmingham Stallions Quarterback Matt Corral Signs with Minnesota Vikings

August 16, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions quarterback Matt Corral has signed with the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

Corral played in six regular season games for the Stallions last season (starting three) and tallied 494 passing yards and two touchdowns with a 58.1% completion rate.

In the USFL Conference Championship game against the Michigan Panthers, Corral entered in the third quarter and helped lead Birmingham to a 31-18 comeback victory after trailing 18-3 in the first half. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Corral began his college career at Ole Miss as a backup in 2018 before becoming the starting quarterback in 2019. In his first season as a starter, he completed 105 of 178 passes for 1,362 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Corral's breakout season came in 2020 under new head coach Lane Kiffin, where he threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the Rebels to an Outback Bowl victory and earning MVP honors. In 2021, Corral tied the school record for touchdowns in a game with seven and guided Ole Miss to a 10-2 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Corral was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but a preseason Lisfranc injury sidelined him for his entire rookie season. After being waived by Carolina in 2023, he briefly joined the New England Patriots before being released. Corral signed with the Birmingham Stallions on February 13, 2024.

