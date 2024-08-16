Memphis Showboats Are Hiring

August 16, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats are hiring.

The Showboats are looking to fill five roles in the areas of sponsorship, marketing and ticket sales. The team will be hiring a Director of Sponsorship, a Director of Marketing, a Director of Ticket Sales & Experience and two Ticket Sales & Experience Managers.

"The Memphis Showboats are investing in Memphis," said Steve Macy, Showboats Sr. Director of Business Operations. "We are looking for great team members who will help us make the Memphis Showboats the class of the United Football League."

Each of the five positions will be housed in Memphis.

Below are links to each of the job descriptions with instructions on how to apply.

Director, Sponsorship - https://shorturl.at/qf9Rj

Director, Marketing - https://shorturl.at/p5a1Y

Director, Ticket Sales & Experience - https://shorturl.at/LLxqN

Ticket Sales Experience Manager (2) - https://shorturl.at/sJ85I

