Toronto Argonauts Update on Chad Kelly Status

August 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







The Toronto Argonauts announced today, following the completion of an extensive personal counselling program, and reinstatement by the CFL, that quarterback Chad Kelly will rejoin the team for practice today (Sunday, August 18th).

"This is an important step for Chad who has taken full accountability for his actions and represents just the beginning of his ongoing commitment to bettering himself and learning from this experience" said Toronto Argonauts General Manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons. "There continues to be much work to do to strengthen our team culture and we are all committed with Chad's return, to work on this together, as a team."

"I am sorry for my actions and the impact it has had on many people personally, the Toronto Argonauts and the CFL," said Chad Kelly. "I recognize that this is just one step in the process of bettering myself, but it is an important one, and I am committed to doing what is needed to be a better teammate, colleague and person. With that commitment in mind, I have accepted the League's conditions of reinstatement, including its 'Last Chance Agreement'."

"The Argos and MLSE take this issue extremely seriously, in keeping with our unwavering commitment to maintaining a work environment where individuals are treated with respect and dignity and that is free from discrimination and harassment," said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley. "The organization will implement a comprehensive education program, focused on this issue, to ensure all team members and staff are properly equipped with the awareness and skills to protect against this issue occurring in the future."

