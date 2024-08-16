Racing Trades Carson Pickett Closer to Home in Florida

August 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC defender Carson Pickett

Racing Louisville has agreed to a trade sending defender Carson Pickett to the Orlando Pride, the clubs announced Friday.

The move granted Pickett's request to move closer to her Florida home. Racing Louisville received $75,000 in allocation money in exchange for the left back returning to the Sunshine State.

"First, I want to start off by saying a big thank you to the club for allowing me to continue to live out my dream for the past year and a half," Pickett said. "Thank you to (Racing coach Bev Yanez) for pushing me to be the best player I could be every single day. And to the fans, it was an absolute honor to represent the city of Louisville, and I will never be able to thank you enough for welcoming me with open arms and showing me so much love. I wish the club and the players nothing but the best moving forward."

"We want to thank Carson for all she has done on and off the field in Louisville," said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. "We wish her the best as she moves closer to family in Orlando."

"We are grateful for Carson's contributions during her time here on and off the pitch," Yanez said, "and we are wishing her the best."

Pickett, 30, played in 43 games for Racing Louisville, starting 41 of them. She had two goals and two assists across all competitions, helping Racing reach the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup final, the club's first league tournament final.

The Florida native recently surpassed 150 career regular season appearances, joining a short list of NWSL veterans to cross that threshold. She played every regular season minute over Racing's 2023 season.

Off the field, Pickett's community efforts included fundraising and regular visits to Norton Children's Hospital and meet and greets with young members of the Lucky Fin Project after road games.

Pickett came to Louisville in January 2023 by way of North Carolina, where she spent two years. She returns to Orlando after playing the 2018 and 2019 campaigns there.

