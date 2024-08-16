Orlando Pride Midfielder Grace Chanda Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride midfielder Grace Chanda has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list after suffering a ruptured quadriceps tendon in her right leg while with Zambia at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Club announced today. Following her return to Orlando, the midfielder has begun working with the Pride's medical team and partners at Orlando Health to outline her recovery and rehabilitation programming.

"We are incredibly disappointed for Grace at this injury and how it occurred. Fortunately, she is under the best possible care with our medical and performance teams here at the Club and through Orlando Health," Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Haley Carter said. "While her debut in purple will be later than planned, it's imperative we prioritize her health and welfare through a safe and responsible return to the pitch. We're behind Grace every step of the way and will support her throughout the entire recovery process. With our investment, resources, and performance environment, Grace will come out of this stronger and ready to make an impact in 2025."

Chanda was set to join the Pride following Zambia's participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics, signing a contract through the 2025 season, with a mutual option for 2026, in May.

Prior to signing with the Pride, Chanda most recently played for Madrid CFF in Spain's top-division Liga F and was one of three players shortlisted for African Women's Footballer of the Year in 2022.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride places midfielder Grace Chanda on the Season Ending Injury list.

