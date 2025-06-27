Orlando Pride, Grace Chanda Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season

June 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) and Grace Chanda have agreed to exercise the midfielder's mutual option for the 2026 season, it was announced today.

Chanda joined the Pride in the middle of the 2024 season but was placed on the Season Ending Injury list after sustaining an injury while representing Zambia in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 28-year-old made her Pride debut earlier this season, coming on as a second-half substitute on March 19 against the Washington Spirit. In all, the Zambian international has made three appearances for the Pride in her NWSL career.

