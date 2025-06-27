Orlando Pride Signs Defender Zara Chavoshi to New Multi-Year Contract

June 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) and defender Zara Chavoshi have agreed to a new contract through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028. Chavoshi made club history as the first player Orlando signed directly out of college since the NWSL removed its annual draft as a player acquisition mechanism.

"Zara has exceeded our expectations in her rookie season and proven herself to be a valuable asset to our squad. Her seamless transition from college to the professional level, combined with her clutch performances when called upon, demonstrates the quality and character we value at Orlando Pride," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Extending Zara's contract reflects our commitment to developing young talent and building for sustained success. She's shown great maturity both on and off the field, and we're excited to continue her journey with us as we defend our NWSL Championship."

Chavoshi, 22, joined the Pride ahead of the 2025 campaign from Wake Forest University. She made her professional debut on March 23 in a 2-0 road win against NY/NJ Gotham FC as a substitute, before making her first professional start on May 3 at Portland, playing the full 90 minutes. In all, Chavoshi has made four appearances in her rookie season.

Before turning pro, Chavoshi played four seasons at Wake Forest University, where she played a pivotal role in leading the team to its first-ever National Championship appearance in 2024 during her senior year. She started all 24 matches that season, recording two assists and helping the defense to 10 shutouts.

During her junior season, Chavoshi appeared in 15 matches and helped set a program record for the fewest goals allowed in a single season (15). As a sophomore in 2022, she scored her first career goal and played the full 90 minutes in 12 of her 14 starts. In her freshman year, Chavoshi started 18 games and helped Wake Forest break the program record for the fewest goals allowed in a single season at that time (17), the first of two program records she would help break with the Demon Deacons.

Internationally, Chavoshi was recently called up to the senior Canadian National Team, the first senior team call-up of her career. She also represented Canada at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs defender Zara Chavoshi through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028.

Zara Chavoshi

Number: 34

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Born: December 6, 2002

Hometown: Newark, Delaware

Citizenship: USA/CAN







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.